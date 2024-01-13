Taylor Swift wears custom Chiefs coat made by 49ers wife

article

Always fashion-forward, popstar Taylor Swift was seen sporting a custom-made coat by San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin.

The fullback's wife posted to Instagram making the jacket and Swift wearing it while attending Saturday's Chiefs-Dolphins game.

"An honor of a lifetime!!!!!" Kristin said in her post.

Perhaps the jacket was a bit of a good luck charm, as the Chiefs won against the Dolphins 26-7.

Kristin has also made coats for other wives of NFL players, including decorated gymnast Simone Biles, married to Jonathan Owens, safety for the Green Bay Packers.

Also wearing a similar coat was Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Swift currently dates Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The red coat bore Kelce's number 87.

According to SFGate, other stars have been seen wearing custom coats, including Niners Deebo Samuel with a Brock Purdy vest.

The game took place in a cold environment, seeing temperatures in the negative.

The playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for Sunday was postponed due to dangerous winter weather, but low temperatures didn't stop football-faithful fans of the Chiefs and Dolphins from turning out.