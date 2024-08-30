East Bay teaching assistant accused of sexual abuse on deaf students

article

The Brief A California School for the Deaf teaching assistant allegedly sexually assaulted minor students Multiple victims have come forward accusing the teaching assistant of sexual assault



A teaching assistant at the California School for the Deaf allegedly sexually assaulted multiple students, police said.

Police said 25-year-old Brandon Duran allegedly committed the crimes at multiple locations in Fremont and Livermore on July 4 and July 19.

The Fremont man was taken into custody on Aug. 22 following an investigation after multiple victims, who are all minors, came forward, police said.

Investigators said Duran was linked to at least three separate incidents.

It wasn't immediately made clear if the alleged incidents occurred during school hours or on school property. Additionally, it wasn't immediately made known how long Duran worked at the school and his current employment status.

KTVU reached out to the California School for the Deaf for comment but has yet to hear back.

Duran was booked into the Santa Rita Jail for annoying and molesting a child, oral copulation with a minor, oral copulation with a victim too intoxicated to resist, contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, and unlawful sexual penetration.

He has since been released from custody.

Detectives are also looking for potential victims of Duran. Anyone with more information or who believes they are a victim is asked to contact Crimes Against Persons Det. Ana Santana at (510) 513-1091.

Anonymous reporting is also available.