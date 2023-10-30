Teamsters authorize strike across CSU campuses

The Teamsters union representing 1,100 trade workers across the California State University system announced its members voted to authorize a strike across all 22 campuses, according to a press released issued Monday by Teamsters Local 2010.

Nearly all of the Teamsters Local 2010 members voted to authorize the strike, notching an overwhelming 94% in favor of striking.

The Teamsters are demanding "a fair contract that addresses longstanding demands by workers to improve wages and restore step increases," the union said in a statement.

"The results of this vote make it clear: CSU skilled-trades Teamsters are fed up with CSU’s bad faith bargaining and unfair treatment of workers. We are united and determined to fight for the strong contract we deserve," said Jason Rabinowitz, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 2010.

"If the CSU can afford to provide the new Chancellor with a million dollar compensation package, then we know they can afford to do right by the workers who keep their campuses running," Rabinowitz added.

The union says that CSU's pay for skilled trades workers is trailing far behind what workers earn within the University of California system.

According to a Teamsters study, CSU skilled trades workers receive 23% lower pay than workers at UC campuses in comparable areas.

The union says many of its CSU-affiliated members have worked for decades without a meaningful pay raise.

The Teamsters plan to join the CSU Labor Coalition to protest at the CSU Board of Trustees meeting coming up on November 7.

Earlier this month, Cal State's 19,000 student assistants planned to hold a unionization vote, saying the work they do for minimum wage is not enough and demanding sick time and health insurance coverage. No date has been announced on the unionization vote.

The Teamsters will call for a strike if it determines that CSU is not upholding fair labor practices or bargaining in good faith.

This also comes as another union, the California Faculty Association, has voted to authorize a strike. The Teamsters announced the union is working with the CFA to coordinate their efforts.

KTVU reached out to CSU for comment, but we are still waiting to hear back.