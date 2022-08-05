Teen dead after police chase ends in crash in Vallejo

A 17-year-old has died after a chase involving California Highway Patrol officers ended in a crash in Vallejo early Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:37 a.m. near Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto.

According to CHP, officers saw a red Chevrolet pickup traveling at a high rate of speed and tried to stop the vehicle.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, failed to yield, which resulted in a brief pursuit, officers said.

The pursuit ended when the pickup truck crashed.

Officers said the teen was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He died as a result of his injuries.

A 16-year-old girl was a passenger in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.