Teen reportedly shot in attempted robbery in Oakland

A 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery in Oakland on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of International Boulevard, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Officers learned of the shooting after a local hospital notified them of a walk-in gunshot victim.

Officers spoke to the victim at the hospital, but the department would not confirm the age of the person who'd been shot. The East Bay Times reported that the victim was 16 years old.

Featured article

The victim told police that they were approached by three strangers.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded their belongings, authorities said. The victim refused to hand over anything before the armed suspect fired a gun.

The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The police department said the investigation into the attempted robbery and shooting is ongoing.