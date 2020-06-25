Tesla workers reportedly fired after staying home over fears of contracting COVID-19

Two Tesla employees claim they were fired after being allowed to stay home over concerns of contracting COVID-19.

When Elon Musk reopened the Fremont plant against Alameda County orders in May he told employees they would not be penalized if they stayed home.

However, two employees allegedly received termination letters citing their failure to show up and the company's inability to reach them, according to the Washington Post.

The former employees said they were in communication with management and believe they were targeted for speaking to the Post about their safety concerns.