Thanksgiving fire at Fairfield apartment building leaves 7 displaced

Seven people have been displaced by a fire at an apartment building in Fairfield on Thursday morning, a fire battalion chief said.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 10:49 a.m. at the building in the 400 block of Gregory Lane near Park Lane.

Firefighters responded and had the blaze under control as of 11:45 a.m., Battalion Chief Robb Herrick said.

Two units, one of which was vacant, sustained fire damage while two others had water damage and one with damage from crews trying to access the flames, Herrick said.

Five adults and two children were displaced from the various units along with two cats and a dog, and the American Red Cross is responding to assist the residents, the battalion chief said.

No one was injured in the fire, which appears to be accidental innature and not related to Thanksgiving cooking, he said.