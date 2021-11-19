Thanksgiving sides recipes from KTVU

Gasia Mikaelian

It’s not much of a recipe but I always make an "autumn-inspired" salad for Thanksgiving. It’s the perfect thing to go with all that rich/heavy food:

Autumn-Inspired Salad

Lettuce (the darker and heartier the better, though this works with good ol’ fashioned romaine)

Pomegranate arils

Toasted slivered almonds (candied almonds make this even more delicious)

Cubed roasted butternut squash

Thinly sliced apples (Granny Smith are great but anything works)

Thinly sliced red onion

Pepitas (shelled pumpkin seeds)

Mike Mibach

This recipe is from my wife…great stuffing.

Thanksgiving Herb Stuffing

Ingredients:

1 bag of stuffing bread (I use Pepperidge Farm Herb Stuffing)

1 large yellow onion, diced

1 cup celery, diced

½ cup butter

¼ cup parsley

2 Tb. Rosemary

2 tsp. marjoram

2 tsp. sage

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

2 cups chicken broth

Directions:

1. Grease crockpot. (Trust me on this one. I didn’t do it one year, and it didn’t turn out so well.)

2. Sauté onion and celery in butter until both are softened. Remove from heat and add all herbs and seasoning.

3. In a large bowl, mix stuffing bread with herb mixture. Add enough broth to moisten.

4. Dump the stuffing into the greased crockpot and cook on HIGH for 2 hours, occasionally turning.

Pam Cook

This is my grandma’s 7-up Salad

We grew up eating this at Thanksgiving, but it’s yummy all year round, and you can change the flavor/color of Jell-O for different holidays & events!

Pam Cook shares her grandma's recipe for 7 Up salad. (KTVU FOX 2)

Grandma’s 7 Up Salad

Ingredients:

2 Boxes lemon Jell-O

2 Cups Hot Water

2 Cups 7-up

2 Large Bananas, sliced

1 Cup mini marshmallows

1 Large Can Crushed Pineapple (Save Juice)

1 Package Dream Whip

Use: 11 X 13 Pan

Directions:

Make Jell-O dissolving packets in the Hot Water, then add 7 Up instead of the cold water

Add sliced banana, marshmallows, and drained crushed pineapple (save the juice)

Place in the fridge until firm

Make the Topping:

(my favorite part)

1 Cup Pineapple juice (add water, if needed to make sure you have a cup)

½ Cup Sugar

Pinch Salt

2 Tablespoons Flour

1 Egg, beaten

Directions:

Cook all ingredients over low heat until thick, whisking and stirring continually

Remove from heat and let cool

Prepare Dream Whip per box instructions (I like to put a metal bowl in the freezer for about an hour to use for the Dream Whip because the cold bowl helps it reach nice, fluffy peaks sooner)

Fold cool custard into whipped Dream Whip and spread over the set Jell-O

Enjoy!

I guess my Grandma liked 7 Up because she always made us 7 Up floats, NOT root beer!

My sister uses Red Jell-O & adds a little green food coloring to the Dream Whip at Christmas time!