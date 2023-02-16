This is California's fastest growing city

Most cities in California have either shrunk or stayed put in regard to population.

More than 500,000 people moved away between April 2020 and last July, mostly because of the high cost of living, lack of housing, and overcrowding.



San Francisco saw a drop of 4,400 people and Santa Clara County lost more than 16,000 people.

But one East Bay city has bucked the trend – and actually increased its population in recent years.

Census data shows that between 2010 and 2020, the city of Dublin grew its population from 46,000 to nearly 73,000.

That data shows that Dublin wasn’t just the fastest growing city in the Bay Area over that time period – it was the fastest-growing city in all of California,

One of the main reasons for the growth is that the city built a lot of new housing.

Between 2010 and 2020, the city permitted 1,800 new housing units per 10,000 existing residents.