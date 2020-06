The latest Bay Area COVID-19 number of cases

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel

coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday afternoon include:

Caltrain and SamTrans launched customer surveys Monday to try to find out rider preferences and priorities amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. People who fill out the surveys at www.caltrain.com/covid19survey

and www.samtrans.com/covid19survey will be eligible for a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card, with five gift card giveaways from each agency.

In response to recent rising ridership numbers as COVID-19

restrictions ease, BART on Monday began sending three extra commute trains to Pittsburg/Bay Point after previously turning them around at Pleasant Hill.

Parking lots on the south end of the Golden Gate Bridge have

reopened on weekdays after previously closing as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, bridge officials said Monday.

As of Tuesday at 2 p.m., officials have confirmed the following

number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 5,140 cases, 120 deaths (4,884 cases, 120 deaths on Monday)

Contra Costa County: 2,454 cases, 62 deaths (2,369 cases, 62

deaths on Monday)

Advertisement

Marin County: 1,250 cases, 18 deaths (1,110 cases, 18 deaths on

Monday)

Monterey County: 1,341 cases, 12 deaths (1,291 cases, 12 deaths on Monday)

Napa County: 245 cases, 4 deaths (239 cases, 4 deaths on Monday)

San Francisco County: 3,219 cases, 48 deaths (3,185 cases, 48

deaths on Monday)

San Mateo County: 2,901 cases, 104 deaths (2,825 cases, 103 deaths on Monday)

Santa Clara County: 3,727 cases, 154 deaths (3,606 cases, 154

deaths on Monday)

Santa Cruz County: 322 cases, 2 deaths (296 cases, 2 deaths on

Monday)

Solano County: 933 cases, 23 deaths (860 cases, 23 deaths on

Monday)

Sonoma County: 935 cases, 5 deaths (885 cases, 5 deaths on Monday)

Statewide: 183,073 cases, 5,580 deaths (178,054 cases, 5,515

deaths on Monday)