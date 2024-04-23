These California beaches named among best in the US

article

Several beaches across California have been recognized among the best beaches in the United States by Travel and Leisure, joining the ranks of popular beaches in Hawaii, Florida and New York.

The 25 Best Beaches in the USA list, published earlier this month, names 25 of the best beaches in the country. Four California beaches made the list, which included Pope Beach in Lake Tahoe, Carmel Beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Santa Monica Beach, and Coronado Beach in San Diego. The Golden State had the most beaches on the list.

Travel and Leisure said Pope Beach offers, "excellent swimming, picnicking, and views of the mountains." The beach is a nearly mile-long stretch of sand bordered by towering pine trees.

Then 290 miles away is Carmel-by-the-Sea, which Travel and Leisure hails as one of the most beautiful places in the nation "apparent in its lapis-colored waters and rocky shoreline." The city is home to Carmel Beach, a popular surfing spot.

"Visitors can enjoy a dip in the cool, crystal-clear waters with views of Pebble Beach to the north and Point Lobos to the south," the publication wrote.

The other beaches on the list include:

Ocean City Beach, Maryland

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

Clearwater Beach, Florida

Harris Beach, Oregon

Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington

Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois

Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Grand Haven State Park, Michigan

Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado

North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia

Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts

Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York

Crystal Lake State Park, Baron, Vermont

Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama

Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota

Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey

Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington

Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut

Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

Travel and Leisure didn't disclose its methodology for selecting which beaches made the cut, but said that "Different criteria define the perfect beach for different people, such as the quality of the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), level of seclusion, public transportation and accessible parking, whether there's a boardwalk, activities, and even the amount of shade. Some beaches are found next to crystalline lakes, while others are beneath the peaks of majestic mountain ranges. Some are surf havens with stellar waves, while others cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand."