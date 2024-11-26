An unsuspecting woman and her daughter were pumping gas at a Vallejo station when they were targeted.



The mother and daughter were outside their car at a Shell gas station at Redwood Parkway and Admiral Callaghan Lane when a silver car pulled up beside them.

The driver of the silver car exited the vehicle and crept up alongside the victims' vehicle that was parked at the pump while the women had their backs turned, talking.

The suspect, dressed in black, opened one of the doors of the victims' vehicle and grabbed a purse before getting back into the silver car and driving off.

The mother and daughter didn't notice the theft as it occurred.

The thief made off with $4,200, a 24-karat gold chain, and credit cards from the woman's purse.

Vallejo police are investigating the incident.