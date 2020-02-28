Third coronavirus case confirmed in Santa Clara County

Health officials confirmed the third case of the novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County on Friday.

The Santa Clara Public Health Department did not reveal how the patient contracted the virus or where they are being treated.

Santa Clara County's first COVID-19 case was discovered on Jan. 24 after a man who had recently flown into San Jose airport from Wuhan, China, tested positive for the virus.

Don't forget to download the new and improved KTVU mobile app

He was never sick enough to require treatment at a hospital, so he remained in isolation at home. On Feb. 20, health officials said that he had fully recovered from the coronavirus and had been released from isolation.

The second case in Santa Clara County was confirmed on Feb. 2.

Authorities said the patient in that case was a woman who had arrived in the U.S. on Jan. 23 to visit family.

Advertisement

Health officials said the patients in the first two cases that were diagnosed in Santa Clara County, had recently traveled to China, however, they are not related.