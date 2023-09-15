Thousands come out for debut of San Francisco's Sunset Night Market

Thousands came out Friday for San Francisco's first ever Sunset Night Market. The event, which took over several blocks of the city's Sunset District, was inspired by the evening street fair culture popular across much of Asia.

"Night markets are about celebrating joy. We are celebrating all the fun things in life. Food, entertainment, art," said San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio, who came up with the idea for the event. "Night markets bring people together, they make streets safer, they help small businesses, all the things we need in San Francisco right now."

The event, which spanned three blocks of Irving Street, offered dozens of food vendors.

"Instead of ordering one dish, you get to go around and try a lot of dishes," said K-Pop Chicken owner Astro Park.

"There’s a lot different things that you can go to that are right next to each other, and it seems like it’s a lot of local places," said fair goer CJ Fung.

The event, also included a wide variety of arts and crafts vendors, offering something for all ages, and performances, including by the San Francisco Youth Ballet.

"When we heard about the new night market, we were like, we’ll be there," said Kelly Foy, who co-directs the San Francisco Youth Ballet.

"It’s fun, hope we can keep doing this," said another fair goer.

Details are still being worked out, but organizers say the plan right now is to launch a monthly market this Spring in rotating locations in the Sunset District.