PG&E restores power to thousands of San Francisco customers

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers were without power in San Francisco Thursday morning.

The outage started around 7:04 a.m. and impacted the Sunset District and the area around Golden Gate Park, according to a PG&E spokesperson. However, PG&E's outage map showed three separate outages that started at 7:05 a.m., 7:10 a.m., and then 7:12 a.m.

At the height of the outages, more than 20,000 customers were affected, according to the outage map. But the utility said only 8,722 customers were impacted.

The cause of the outage has not been revealed. Electricity was restored to customers around 8:41 a.m.