Thousands without power across Bay Area as region roasts

Thousands of residents across the Bay Area were without power Monday as hot temperatures strained the region.

Pacific Gas and Electric said that by 7 p.m. about 40,000 customers across the Bay Area were without power.

San Ramon and Livermore each had over 5,000 customers without power, according to the electric utility.

The outages came after the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which runs the state's power grid warned of rotating outages are possible due to immense heat.

"We have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave," said Elliot Mainzer, chief executive officer of the system. "Forecasted demand for Monday and Tuesday is at all-time record levels and the potential for rotating outages has increased significantly."