Wind blows away bounce house in Arizona, killing a child and injuring another

A strong gust of wind blew away a bounce house in Pinal County, killing a child.

The tragic incident happened around 5 p.m. on April 27 near Cox and McCartney roads just outside of Casa Grande.

"Several children were playing in a bounce house when a strong gust of wind sent it airborne into the neighboring lot," the sheriff's office said.

Of the children inside the bounce house, a 2-year-old was taken to the hospital where he died. A second child was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This appears to have been a tragic accident," the sheriff's office said. "We would like to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the grieving family."

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: