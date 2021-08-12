Three arrested after body of Oakland teen found in ditch

article

Three people were arrested following an investigation into the death of an Oakland teen whose body was found in a ditch near Dixon, sheriff officials said.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office believes Mynard Simpson carried out the alleged crime, and Nicola Samosa and Amani Jones were his accomplices. Simpson was arrested on suspicion of murder. Samosa and Jones face charges of accessory to murder.

Sheriff's deputies found the body of 19-year-old Danny Trask, of Oakland, Tuesday in a ditch on Dixon Avenue West. Authorities said the circumstances of Trask's death lead them to believe foul play was involved.

Detectives were able to pinpoint a potential suspect, later identified as Simpson. He was detained after his vehicle was stopped along a highway, north of Sacramento.

The other occupants inside Simpson's car were also detained and questioned.

After detectives obtained search warrants for Simpson's car and home, authorities determined they had nabbed the suspects involved with Trask's death.

"We believe this to have been an isolated incident that was unrelated to this area," the Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.