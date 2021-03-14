Three arrested after Cotati police discover stolen over-the-counter pharmacy goods, drugs

article

Three people were arrested after attempting to flee an officer who found drugs and large amounts of suspected stolen merchandise in their vehicle Friday, Cotati police said.

The officer noticed the occupied vehicle in the Gravenstein Park and Ride lot early Friday morning and saw the occupants throwing trash out of it, including uncapped syringes, police said.

Photo: Cotati Police Department/Facebook.

The occupants were detained while attempting to flee and a search of the vehicle turned up thousands of dollars in suspected stolen over-the-counter pharmacy goods and suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine, police said.

Photo: Cotati Police Department/Facebook.

The three occupants were booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

