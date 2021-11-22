Three arrested in gas station shootout that left retired Oakland police captain wounded

The three suspects wanted in a shootout at an Oakland gas station that left a retired police captain wounded have been arrested, the city's police chief announced.

Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a Monday press briefing that one of the suspects was captured in Houston; the other two suspects were arrested in Elk Grove. Their names have not yet been released.

A fourth suspect was fatally struck by gunfire during the incident. He was identified as 20-year-old Desoni Gardner, also known as Vallejo rapper Lil Theze.

Authorities said on Oct. 21 former Oakland police Captain Ersie Joyner was pumping gas at a Chevron station when the suspects pulled up in a car and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

After one of the assailants opened the doors to his Porsche, Joyner pulled out his own gun and opened fire. Gardner was killed in the gunfire.

Two of the suspects returned fire and injured Joyner.

Joyner was the former head of the police department's Ceasefire program and he also had led the homicide unit. He retired two years ago after a 28-year career. After his work in law enforcement, Joyner got into the cannabis industry and owns a cannabis company.

