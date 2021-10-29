Robbery suspect shot and killed in Oakland gas station shootout identified

The man killed in last week's deadly gas-station shootout with a retired Oakland police captain was formally identified on Friday as 20-year-old Desoni Gardner, also known as Vallejo rapper Lil Theze.

An Alameda County sheriff's official confirmed the identity.

Oakland Police Department said the retired Capt. Ersie Joyner opened fire after he was surrounded by three robbers. Gardner was killed in the gunfire. Joyner was wounded. Two other suspects got away in a Nissan Sentra.

Police did not say on Friday what Joyner's condition was or if any suspects had been arrested.



Bay City News contributed to this report.