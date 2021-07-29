Three arrested in San Jose shootout that left man wounded

article

San Jose police said Thursday they have arrested three men suspected in a December shooting and assault that left a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Two of the men, brothers Ezau Martinez, 21, and Isaac Martinez, 25, were arrested on June 22 in Chandler, Arizona, by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Maricopa County Jail, according to San Jose police.

Ezau Martinez was extradited to Santa Clara County and is being held without bail. Isaac Martinez remains in Arizona, where he is facing unrelated charges, but San Jose police are working to bring him back to the Bay Area.

The third suspect, Angel Gomez, 19, was arrested in San Jose on Wednesday and is being held without bail, police said.

The trio are being held in connection with an alleged attempted homicide from Dec. 21, 2020, that took place in the 5100 block of Trinity Park Drive in San Jose's Alviso neighborhood, according to police.

At about 1 p.m., the three allegedly got out of a parked car and confronted the victim, whose name, age and gender were not released by police.

One of the suspects allegedly then shot the victim, who returned fire but was struck multiple times.

The suspects also allegedly physically assaulted the victim, who had collapsed in a field. The suspects then fled in a black Audi, police said.

During the gunfight, a bystander was hit by stray bullet.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at (408) 277-4161. Anonymous tips can be called into the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-7867.