Three killed, four hurt in South Bay solo vehicle crash

(BCN) -- Neither drugs nor alcohol are initially believed to be factors in a solo-vehicle rollover crash that killed three people and injured four

others on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose late Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving a 2001 Chevrolet Yukon SUV happened at about 11:11 p.m. just south of the freeway's junction with Bernal Road, Sgt. Rick

Gamble said. The SUV crashed into the center divide and rolled over, landing in a mangled state.

All three who suffered fatal injuries were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Gamble, and the rest suffered minor-to-moderate injuries.

The driver survived the crash with minor injuries.

The freeway was closed for several hours as the CHP investigated the collision but all lanes were cleared as of 4:25 a.m.

Gamble said investigators are working to determine if all passengers were wearing seatbelts and whether another vehicle may have been

involved.