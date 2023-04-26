Thrive City alive with activity for Game 5

article

In less than an hour, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings in Game 5 of their best-of-7 series.

The Dubs take on the Kings in Sacramento, so Dub fans who can't make the trip are doing the next best thing - watching the game with a couple of thousand others at Thrive City in front of the Chase Center.

With the series tied up two apiece, Wednesday's game against the Kings is like a fresh start. The Warriors dropped two in Sacramento and won two at home.

Fans in the team store say they've already got their starting lineup in mind if they were coaches.

"I would go, regular starting five, I'd put in Poole, and leave Draymond out," said Mauricio Rivera. "Have Draymond be with the second rotation, bring the energy, give Poole some buckets, so he can get the offense going…if we get 20 points out of Poole I'm feeling good about the game."

Fans were busy picking up gear for Wednesday's game, and Game 6.

"I really like the phenomenal one, I thought that was like an interesting take on it, but, I think this one's going to fit me better," said Emily Rohatgi.

Fans say with two wins in a row, they're optimistic the team can win one on the road.

"I think tonight is the night," said Ray Medina. "For sure, I mean the momentum from last game? Immensely crazy. So, I think moving on from that? Easy Dub."

The staff at Gott's Roadside at Thrive City says they're already winners, every postseason game, whether it be a home game, or a watch party, brings thousands of fans and lots of sales.

"It's fantastic; when we do the watch parties out here we have a ton of fans come in here from all over the Bay Area," said Zach Bowman from Gott's Roadside.

"They come over Thrive City, they come over to our restaurant, have a great time, watch the game on the big screen. It's a great vibe."

Tip-off for Game 5 is at 7 p.m.

Game 6 will be played at the Chase Center at 7 p.m. Friday night.