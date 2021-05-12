Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

article

The man accused of shooting three people in Times Square has been arrested in Florida.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed with FOX 5 NY reporter Linda Schmidt that U.S. Marshalls arrested Farrakhan Muhammad Wednesday morning.

Muhammad is accused of shooting a 4-year-old girl who was toy shopping, a tourist from Rhode Island, and a New Jersey woman in the incident. All of the victims survived.

Police say the 31-year-old was trying to shoot his own brother. It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at 44th St. and 7th Ave.

Charges against Muhammad were not released yet and it was not clear when he would be extradited to New York.

This is a developing story and will be updated.