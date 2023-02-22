Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Toddler drops bottle near orangutan at LA Zoo: Watch what happens next

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:16AM
Pets and Animals
FOX 11

Orangutan retrieves bottle dropped by toddler at LA Zoo

A clever orangutan fashioned some paper into a hook to retrieve a baby bottle dropped into a pool of water at Los Angeles Zoo.

LOS ANGELES - An orangutan at the Los Angeles Zoo got creative to receive a baby bottle dropped into a pool of water by a toddler on Feb. 17.

The clever primate fashioned some paper into a hook in order to reach the bottle, which was on the other side of a fence.

CaShawnna Wright shared video of the incident on TikTok with the text "my son dropped his bottle near the orangutans at the zoo, watch what happens next."

The video shows the crafty ape using its improvised tool to get the bottle.

SUGGESTED: LA Zoo raises $243K, calling it the 'Betty White effect'

Wright said that it was the first time she has taken her son to the zoo.

Crafty orangutan retrieves bottle dropped by toddler at LA Zoo

"I decided to record the video because I thought it would be something my dad, who passed away recently, would have liked to see," Wright added.

Orangutans are among the most intelligent primates. The endangered species use a variety of sophisticated tools and construct elaborate sleeping nests each night from branches and foliage. 