Toddler struck, killed by vehicle Monday morning in Fremont

article

A 3-year-old child was killed Monday morning in Fremont after being struck by a vehicle, according to police.

At about 11:45 a.m., Fremont police began receiving multiple 911 calls about a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers arrived to the area of Dunsmuir Common and Colleen Terrace and found an injured 3-year-old. Officers began to perform life-saving measures and the fire department soon arrived to offer more medical assistance, but the child died at the scene.

Investigators believe an adult driver was driving their vehicle forward from a parking stall when the child unexpectedly moved in front of it. The front left side of the vehicle struck the child. Police said that the driver stopped immediately and has been cooperating fully with the investigation.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but drug or alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to police.

"As we mourn this tragic incident with our community, please respect the family's privacy during this incredibly difficult time," said Fremont Police on social media Tuesday evening. "We would also like to remind drivers to always stay vigilant--on the road, in a driveway, or a parking lot. Always scan for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, and anything in motion around you."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with information regarding this collision should please get in touch with Fremont Police Traffic Unit by calling Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6760.

