Tornado touches down in Tuolomne County

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 10:38AM
California
KTVU FOX 2

A tornado touched down in Tuolomne County in the Sierra foothills.

JAMESTOWN, Calif. - People living in Tuolumne County in the Sierra foothills were hit by severe thunderstorms, flash floods, and even a tornado over the weekend.

The National Weather Service confirmed a brief EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday afternoon. 

Witnesses in Jamestown say metal roofing flew off a building and launched into a car and piercing through the windshield, while people were inside.

Many people who live in the area say it was the biggest storm they've ever seen.

"The power went out," said Teve Leontie. "Right before that, we got a tornado warning on our phones.  Our watches said, ‘Get in the basement.’ " 

Lightning took down power lines and damaged homes and businesses.

And the severe thunderstorm caused flooding in at least two dozen homes countywide. 
 