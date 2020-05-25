Traditions altered on Memorial Day during coronavirus pandemic

On this Memorial Day, Bay Area residents found the coronavirus may change tradition, but it won't stop it. Even if it means memorializing in masks.

"Seeing all these veterans that have lost their lives for our country to keep us safe for our freedom is heartwarming and touching and sad at the same time," said Jody Santucci of San Jose.

This Memorial Day wasn't just about honoring those in the military who have given their lives, but also those risking their lives in the current battle against the coronavirus.

An additional honor lifted off this Memorial Day at Moffett Field in Mountain View, where the California Air National Guard's 129th Rescue Wing took off for a flyover to honor health care providers, first responders and other essential workers.

"We're honored to do this, basically to show the military's appreciation for people on the frontlines," said Col. Jeffrey Waldman, the 129th's Vice Wing Commander.

An HC-130 and two rescue helicopters flew over more than 50 locations across the Peninsula and South Bay including Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose.

That's where health care worker Linda Mitchell and her colleagues watched the aircraft pass by shortly before 1pm.

"I am honored and thankful and sorry this has to happen that the occasion is here for this to happen, but I'm grateful for the acknowledgment for myself and my co-workers," said Mitchell.

San Jose's Oak Hill Memorial Park has hosted a Memorial Day commemoration for more than 100 years.

This year, the American flags were out but the crowds were kept away.

People were encouraged to watch this pre-recorded service posted on Oak Hill's Facebook page.

One of the dignitaries that taped recorded messages was Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D)-San Jose.

"The fact that we have a pandemic should not stop us from honoring those who gave everything," said Congresswoman Lofgren.

But one organizer says an online service is not the same as in-person, saying virtual hugs and handshakes "just don't do it."

"We have thousands of people who are supporters. They're there to give hugs, put an arm around you, say we're here and we care. You can't even do that," said Robert Wallinger, Oak Hill Memorial Park's General Manager.

The band played traditional songs while standing apart.

According to Wallinger, Oak Hill following the county health order only invited 10 people to mark the occasion in-person, but when 75 people showed up they had to spread out across two acres to keep people safely distanced.