A traffic collision shut down both sides of Highway 37 in Sonoma County on Friday.

The crash happened around 1:42 p.m. on the eastbound stretch of the highway.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were closed for about 40 minutes, according to 511 Bay Area.

As of 2:47 p.m., lanes on the westbound portion of the highway were reopened, but the eastbound lanes were still blocked.