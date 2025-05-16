Traffic stop in Watsonville leads to seizure of $15,000 in fentanyl

article

A traffic stop in Watsonville led to the seizure of $15,000 worth of fentanyl and a dozen guns.

The California Highway Patrol's Santa Cruz division said officers made the discovery around 2 p.m. Thursday when they stopped a Honda sedan.

During the stop, a K-9 detected the presence of drugs. A search of the car revealed a plastic bag containing suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of over $15,000, authorities said.

A loaded firearm magazine was also found inside the vehicle.

A search of the driver’s home was conducted, where officers found 14 firearms.

The driver, a 31-year-old Watsonville man, was arrested on multiple felony drug and firearm charges.