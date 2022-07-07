US officials warn of 'serious risk' traveling to Tijuana and Rosarito, Baja California
BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico - Americans are putting themselves at "serious risk" if traveling to Tijuana and Rosarito, Baja California.
That's according to a new travel advisory issued by the United States Embassy in Mexico, elevating the current threat level to three of four.
Officials said the risk was increased due to the arrest of a prominent cartel leader in Baja.
The travel advisory reads:
Americans are strongly urged to reconsider travel.
If you must travel to the "serious risk" areas, officials released the following list of actions to take:
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Maintain a high level of vigilance and keep a low profile
- Monitor local media for updates and in case of emergency, call 911
- Review your personal security plans and follow the instructions of local authorities