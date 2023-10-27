Travis Kelce attends World Series Game 1 in Arlington

Image 1 of 4 ▼ ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Travis Kelce looks on from a suite during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday, October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

There was a bit of star power in Arlington at the World Series game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and Taylor Swift's apparent boyfriend) Travis Kelce and was spotted in a luxury box at Globe Life Field.

Swift was not seen with Kelce at the game, but the Chiefs tight end was caught on the scoreboard dancing to the singer's "Shake It Off."

Kelce, who grew up in the Cleveland area, has no obvious connection to either team.

He did attend the NLCS with his brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was rumored that Kelce's quarterback, Rangers fan Patrick Mahomes, fan was going to come to the game.

USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale posted that Mahomes was unable to make the game.

Mahomes father, Pat Sr., pitched for the Texas Rangers in 2001.

Kelce, Mahomes and the Chiefs are scheduled to play the Denver Broncos this Sunday.