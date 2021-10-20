Tree trimmer killed in accidental fall outside Moraga Country Club

Orinda police are investigating a deadly accident that claimed the life of a tree trimmer Wednesday outside of the Moraga Country Club, the Moraga-Orinda Fire District confirmed with KTVU.

Earlier in the day, the fire department responded to a medical emergency for a person who fell from an elevated position while trimming a tall tree.

Once at the scene, which is located at Camino Ricardo, just outside the Moraga Country Club, first responders located the victim.

Tree branches sat alongside a traffic cone Wednesday outside of a home following a deadly tree trimming accident in Moraga.

Unfortunately there wasn't anything that could be done to save the victim, and the person was declared deceased at the scene.

It's unclear when on Wednesday the accident happened, or what caused the trimmer to fall.

These tall trees behind this home in Moraga are believed to be where the tree trimmer was working prior to falling to their death.

The identity of the victim was not announced, and the Contra Costa County Coroner has taken possession of the victim's remains.