Trump blasts Newsom over mail-in ballots; claims election will be 'rigged'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Twitter for his plan to send every registered voter in the state a mail-in ballot amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed," the president tweeted.

“The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!,” Trump added.

Republican groups in California are suing Newsom, accusing him of an "illegal power grab" over his executive order to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters, the New York Post reports.

"Democrats continue to use this pandemic as a ploy to implement their partisan election agenda, and Governor Newsom's executive order is the latest direct assault on the integrity of our elections," said Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. Adding, "Newsom’s illegal power grab is a recipe for disaster that would destroy the confidence Californians deserve to have in the security of their vote.”

The California governor stands by his plan to make sure that voting is accessible during the crisis and that it is done so safely and securely.

"California will continue to defend Californians' right to vote, including their right to vote by mail, and the right to hold an election that is safe, secure, and accessible. Voters shouldn't have to choose between their health and their right to vote," Jesse Melgar, press secretary for Newsom, said in a statement Sunday night that was obtained by CNN.