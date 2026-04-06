Trump endorses Republican Steve Hilton for California governor

The Brief President Donald Trump has endorsed conservative commentator Steve Hilton in the California gubernatorial race. California is still a Democratic state. There are pros and cons for Hilton with this endorsement.



President Donald Trump has endorsed conservative commentator Steve Hilton in the California gubernatorial race.

What they're saying:

"I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years. He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post about Hilton, a former Fox News host, late Sunday night.

"Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!" the president declared in the post.

Trump's endorsement comes at a time when the Republican field remains wide open.

The backstory:

While no single candidate has yet emerged as a clear front-runner, Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco have been identified as the top contenders vying for the GOP nomination.

Hilton was a contributor to Fox News and served as director of strategy for British prime minister David Cameron from 2010 to 2012.

Political analysts suggest that Trump’s backing could help Hilton consolidate support among the Republican base as the campaign intensifies to replace Newsom.

Sonoma State University political science professor Dave McCuan told KTVU on Monday that Republicans haven't been elected to the governor's seat since Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2023.

The good part for Hilton is that he is now separated from Bianco, McCuan said.

McCuan said the downside for Hilton is the California voters are in-the-middle, and Trump isn't popular with those "purple" folks, who tend to vote more blue than red.

"It's still a Democratic state," McCuan said.