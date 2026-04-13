Trump fires all the Presidio Trust board members

The Brief All six appointed members of the Presidio Trust board have been fired by the Trump administration. The Presidio Trust confirmed that the park can continue to operate normally. The agency maintains that it is fully self-sufficient, relying on revenue from rents and local businesses, and has not accepted federal taxpayer money since 2013.



President Donald Trump is once again targeting San Francisco’s Presidio, taking sweeping action to remove the entirety of the federal agency’s governing body.

Six board members fired

What we know:

All six appointed members of the Presidio Trust board have been fired, and as of Monday morning, those seats remain vacant.

Typically, these board members are appointed by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior. According to the Trust, the terms for three of the board members had already expired nearly a year ago.

The board is designed to include at least three members who live in the Bay Area and one veteran. A seventh seat is reserved for the Secretary of the Interior or a designee.

In a statement, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), said it was "disappointing" that Trump chose to fire an "excellent" board.

"While this decision is unfortunate, previous Republican appointees to the Board have respected the Presidio," she said. "We hope that this President will look to them for guidance on appointments."

Regardless of any new board’s composition, Pelosi said she had "every confidence" that the Presidio Trust will continue to be protected "by the strength of the legislation which created it."

Park can operate normally

What's next:

Despite the vacancies, the Presidio Trust confirmed that the park can continue to operate normally. While the board is responsible for major policy decisions and governance, daily operations are handled by professional staff.

In a statement, the Presidio Trust acknowledged the move, saying: "The Administration has informed our board members that their appointments to the Presidio Trust board have been terminated. We had been anticipating that we would ultimately receive new board members and are awaiting information on the new appointments."

The mass firing follows an executive order issued by President Trump in February 2025, which sought to eliminate all aspects of the Presidio Trust and cut its funding.

However, the Trust has countered those efforts by highlighting its financial independence.

The agency maintains that it is fully self-sufficient, relying on revenue from rents and local businesses, and has not accepted federal taxpayer money since 2013.