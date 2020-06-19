Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA after Supreme Court ruling

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning that will renew his effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after Supreme Court blocked first try.

Trump claims that there were no winners and losers after Thursday's Supreme Court ruling. The president said the court asked his administration to resubmit documents to substantiate their case.

The high court said Trump improperly ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberal justices in the 5-4 majority, while the conservatives justices called DACA illegal.