Trump threatens free speech on college campuses, arrest of 'agitators'

A social media post by President Donald Trump on Tuesday raised alarm and concerns on college and university campuses across the country.

The post has been viewed by many as part threat and part promise of dire financial consequences for institutions that run afoul of the president's perception of what is and isn't a legitimate protest.

"It is essentially the statement of a dictatorship. Which is he can decide under which circumstances speech is okay and speech is not," said Professor Margaret Russell, a constitutional law expert at Santa Clara University.

Free speech and protests, particularly on college and university campuses, have been a staple of America's social fabric since the 1960s.

But Trump appears to target that fundamental, constitutional right, after posting to his "Truth Social" platform, "All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests. Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came," the president wrote.

Featured article

He added, "American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

"I think it's a threat. He's trying to scare us. He's trying to scare students. He's trying to scare students who are on foreign exchange, looks like," said Jose Valle of Silicon Valley DeBug, a nonprofit free speech group that has conducted protests on and off college campuses.

He and other members said the president's perceived threat would have no impact on their plans for future protests.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Tuesday sent a seven-page letter to colleges and universities across the country, which stated the president is violating the First and 14th Amendment rights.

"When President Trump says illegal protest, what does that mean? Who gets to decide what is an illegal and legal protest? That is often based on what viewpoint you're expressing," said Chessie Thacher, a senior attorney with the Northern California chapter of the ACLU.

Added Russell, "Controlling speech that is made on university campuses in this manner by the president is illegal itself."

Russell and others say lawyers are ready to file suit in federal district court to block the president if he makes good on his threat.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on the Instagram platform, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU.