Twitter flags President Trump's tweet about Minneapolis

Twitter flagged a tweet from President Donald Trump early Friday morning, saying it violated its rules about "glorifying violence."

President Trump had tweeted about the unrest in Minneapolis, following the death of George Floyd, in police custody Monday evening.

At about 1 a.m. EDT Friday, President Trump tweeted: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!."

Some Twitter users apparently reported the tweet to the social media giant, claiming it violated the company's policies.

Twitter then slapped the notification warning several hours later. It meant that Twitter users could no longer see this tweet immediately. They saw the notification instead.

Users could only see the specific tweet, if they click on the 'View' button.

The tweet is now accompanied by a message from Twitter: "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

Earlier in the week, Twitter used its fact-checking label to flag two of his tweets about mail-in voting in California, saying the tweets contained false election ballot claims.

President Trump responded Thursday, by signing an executive order challenging legal protections to social media companies.

