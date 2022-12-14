Twitter reportedly fails to pay rent for SF headquarters

article

Twitter has failed to pay rent on its downtown San Francisco headquarters for weeks, according to a new report from the New York Times.

The report alleges Twitter hasn't paid rent on any of it's buildings across the globe.

Elon Musk's social media giant has taken further steps to cut other costs across the company. The company has allegedly not paid a nearly $200,000 bill for a private jet used by a former Twitter executive the same week Musk took over.

The report said Twitter is cutting costs in an attempt to save money.

According to the New York Times, Twitter leaders have also discussed not paying severance to thousands of people who have been laid off since Musk's takeover.