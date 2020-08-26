Two 18-year-olds, Oakland man killed in late night fiery Walnut Creek crash

article

Two 18-year-old women and a 47-year-old man from Oakland were killed in Walnut Creek in a fiery explosion as the driver took the offramp too fast, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two women have not been identified, but the Alameda County Coroner identified the man on Wednesday as Dimitri Washington. One 18-year-old was the driver and she had a passenger the same age.

According to the CHP, it appears as though the 18-year-old driver was going too fast about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in a Pontiac Grand Prix while exiting the North Main Street offramp from Interstate Highway 680.

The Pontiac veered off the road into the dirt and crashed into a tree. Officers said the car caught on fire and became fully engulfed in flames, killing all three people inside.

The CHP said it's unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors. If anyone witnessed this collision or the vehicle just prior to the collision, please contact Contra Costa CHP at (925)646-4980.