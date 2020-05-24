Two arrested for vandalism at Crown Beach in Alameda

article

East Bay Regional Park District police are crediting members of the public who witnessed and reported vandalism Saturday night at Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda, resulting in two arrests.

Responding officers contacted and questioned three people in connection with the incident and arrested two of them for felony vandalism that included extensive graffiti on restrooms and other park fixtures.

The two were booked at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

The district department was assisted by the Alameda Police Department in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call park district police at (510) 881-1833.