Two people have died in a crash on Highway 25 at Bolsa Road in Hollister, CalFire has confirmed to KTVU.

The call reporting the crash came in around 12:36 a.m. on Monday. Fire crews found two vehicles with major damage at the scene, and they found one person dead inside a vehicle. A second person involved in the crash was injured when crews arrived, but was later declared dead at the scene.

Fire crews had cleared the scene by 4 a.m., CalFire says.