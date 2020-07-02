Two East Bay nursing homes struggle with coronavirus

An East Bay Times report has revealed a potentially dangerous practice in the Orinda Care Center nursing home where at least four residents died. Contra Costa County investigators were told that the same nurses cared for both patients who were infected with coronavirus, as well as those who were not infected.

They also found that the center had displayed protective equipment before a visit from the county, but that this equipment was later locked away in a closet.

Officials at the center said that the staff followed protocol to protect residents and employees.

Residents at another nursing home in Concord, San Miguel Villa, also continue to struggle with the pandemic; two more residents have died of COVID-19.

New data from the home showed that 20 residents total have died of the virus. In all, 62 residents and 17 employees have tested positive at the facility, and at least one staff member has died.