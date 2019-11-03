Two injured in Oakland shooting near Castlemont High School

article

Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Eastmont district of Oakland, police said.

Oakland police said officers were called to the 2700 block of Ritchie Street, near the intersection of Hillside Street, three blocks north of Castlemont High School, at 2:07 p.m. They arrived to learn that two people had been shot and had already "self-transported" to Highland Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions were not available Sunday night.

Police reached Sunday night could not confirm reports that the shootings came immediately after a traffic collision in that area.

No arrests have been reported.

