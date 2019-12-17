Two men killed, one woman wounded in shooting near Vallejo

The Solano County Sheriff's Department began investigating a double homicide near Vallejo early Tuesday morning, after two men got into a "heated altercation."

Neighbors reported hearing gun shots just after midnight on Hargus Avenue, near East Orchard Avenue, northwest from Skyview Memorial Lawn.

Someone inside the home called Vallejo police to report the fight, according to sheriff's spokesman, Deputy Cully Pratt. When officers arrived, a woman told officers she'd been assaulted, Pratt said.



Detectives found two men in other locations outside the home. Both were dead from gunshot wounds, Pratt said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover, Pratt said.

Investigators said the situation was contained, and there was no need to search for a suspect.

But authorities planned to remain in the neighborhood through the early morning.

Pratt said "this is a very nice neighborhood. This can happen anywhere. We need to make sure exactly what happened...to make sure the community is safe."

