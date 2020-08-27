Two men remain missing in Santa Cruz County; third man found

article

Two men remain missing in Santa Cruz County on Thursday as Cal Fire crews continued to beat back the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire, which has burned had burned 81,330 acres and was 21% contained.

The two missing men, who both lived in evacuation zones in Santa Cruz County, are Shane Smith, 21, and Micah Szoke, 37.

At a news briefing on Thursday, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Clark said 70-year-old Henry Reinke was found alive Wednesday.

Authorities asked anyone with information of their whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office at 831-471-1121.

CZU August Lightning Complex Fire: Crews work to get people back home