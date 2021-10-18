Expand / Collapse search

Two moms killed in hit-and-run, woman surrenders to Detroit Police

By FOX 2 Staff
Families of women killed by hit-and-run driver relieved suspect surrendered

The families left behind by two moms who were killed by a hit-and-run driver are still questioning why the driver would be so heartless to not stop after hitting them but there is a sense of relief that the driver turned herself in.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it has taken a woman into custody who they believe is responsible for a double fatal hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

Police said a 30-year-old woman surrendered to police and was arrested Monday morning for the crash that killed Erica Yancey and her sister-in-law Brittany Jones.

Yancey, a mother of four, and Jones, a mother to three, were leaving the Kings & Queens Banquet Hall on Schaefer in Detroit around 2 a.m. on Saturday when they were hit by a Kia Soul. The driver never stopped. Both women later died from their injuries. 

The Kia was recovered by Detroit Police and had extensive front-end damage. 

Monday morning, Detroit Police said the driver surrendered to police. Her name was not released.

The family of Jones started a GoFundMe and said that she and her friends were celebrating Sweetest Day with a girl's night out. 