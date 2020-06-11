Two more California prisoners die of COVID-19

Two more prisoners in California have died of COVID-19, making them the 13th and 14th inmates to have died of the virus, according to the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Spokesman Dana Simas said a female prisoner died Tuesday at the California Institution for Women - the first such death of its kind at this facility. She also said a male prisoner died Wednesday at the California Institution for Men, both of which are in Chino. Until now, CIM has been the only place where prisoners have died of coronavirus.

Prison officials have not been identifying those who have died. Simas said that authorities have not been able to find the family of the woman to notify them of her death.

Attorneys representing inmates have been arguing to get prisoners at the men's prison to be moved to other institutions, or possibly to places outside of prisons, saying in a May 20 filing that it was believed most or all of the CIM inmates who had died at that time were living in prison dorms when they developed symptoms.

Those inmates were called “especially vulnerable” because of their age or serious medical conditions, Prison Law Office attorneys said in a federal court filing.

Last week, Simas said that in light of the deaths and growing number of cases, the Department of Corrections has identified nearly 700 inmates in dormitory housing who are at a potentially higher risk for COVID-19 and they are moving them to other facilities in the state in small groups.

However, now with the moves, other prisons, such as San Quentin, are now reporting more active coronavirus cases, according to the state's patient tracker.

Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe currently has the most cases, Avenal State Prison has the second most and CIM has the third.

